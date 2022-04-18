GE Aviation, Tidco ink MoU to set up Centre of Excellence; investment of Rs 141.26 cr over 5 yrs

CHENNAI: Aviation, a world leader in aircraft engines and technology development, has partnered with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO) to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in emerging technologies. Governed by the special purpose entity (SPV) of TIDCO, the CoE aims to create an ecosystem of advanced research and development using additive technologies.

The CoE comes after both organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2021. An investment of about ₹141.26 cr over five years was proposed to be funded by TIDCO and GE in two phases.

The CoE will work towards technology development of aviation engine parts such as compressor heat exchangers, combustor components, casing, frames, gears, and splines. It will also take up projects in development of predictive analytical solutions for additive manufacturing (AM) for industry 4.0.

The CoE will aim to develop Indian intellectual property for the AM technologies including materials, machines, design software to provide specific technology solutions, as per a release.