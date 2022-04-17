Duo painting median, biker injured as car runs amok in Tirumangalam

Chennai: The accident happened around 12.30 am when two of the victims — M Kumar (62) and K Pugazhendhi (32) of Ayapakkam — were engaged along with others in painting the median on the 100ft road in Tirumangalam. A car passing by the road suddenly ran amok and hit a two-wheeler rider identified as R Ravichandran (60) of Mogappair West before hitting the other two. However, other workers escaped unhurt and the car too came to a halt after hitting the median. The injured trio was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in a 108 ambulance. Tirumangalam police rushed to the spot and detained the youngster who drove the car. He was identified as Mithnsh Kedia (19) of Anna Nagar East, a college student. Police said he did not drive the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.