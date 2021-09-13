Traffic diversion on Arcot Road for a year from today

CHENNAI: To facilitate CMRL works (Phase 2) Corridor-4 on Poonamallee Trunk Road from Porur to Poonamallee Bypass Junction, traffic diversion is proposed on the existing traffic pattern at Poonamallee Bypass.

The changes will be in force from August 1 to September 15, said a note from the Avadi police commissionerate.

All incoming vehicles on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, intending to go to Minjur at Poonamallee Bypass, will now take a left turn to Chennai ORR Service Road.

These vehicles shall go straight on the highway for about 200 metres and take a left turn to the road running between the Chennai ORR elevated roads and reach Chennai ORR, to travel towards Minjur.

All vehicles coming from the Vandalur side on Chennai ORR, intending to go to Poonamallee and other places, take a left turn at Poonamallee Bypass and reach Chennai-Bengaluru Highway by Clover Leaf Bridge and proceed further towards Poonamallee.

These vehicles will not be allowed to turn left at Poonamallee Bypass, instead, shall proceed straight to Kolappancheri Toll Plaza, take a right U-turn, and reach Poonamallee.