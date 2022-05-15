Slow progress of works on storm water drain irks residents

CHENNAI: Issues of water and sewerage stagnation plague residents of Ernavoor, who lament about the pace of storm water drain work.

They complain that irregularities of construction work led to stagnation of drainage water that has increased the mosquito menace for almost 6 months. Additionally, the streetlight connection in the locality has been interrupted ever since the work started.

“Earlier, we did not have any sewage issue in the area. When the civic body started the storm water drain (SWD), the connection was interrupted at Jothi Nagar, Ramanathapuram and Shanmugapuram 6 months ago. Now, even during dry weather, the drainage water stagnates here,” said K Ventakattaiya, a resident of Ernavoor. “It’s worse during rainy season, as sewage water enters homes. It’d take at least 2-3 days to drain it out.”

Stagnation of sewage in storm water canals, due to damage in the pipes, become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and a public health hazard.

Residents claim that without completing SWD works, the civic authorities have dug up the place for the construction of drain works.

“Streetlight connection has been cut. It poses a safety issue especially at night,” said M Jayavardhan, another resident of Ernavoor. “Without lights and incomplete SWD work, it is dangerous to walk on this road after sunset. It’s scary to send the kids to play or even sit outside during a power cut. Also, theft cases have also increased recently. We’re tired of raising complaints to the authorities about it.”

When contacted a senior official at Tiruvottiyur Corporation Zonal office said that the work will be taken up faster in the coming days.

“When we complete our work, streetlight connections will be provided accordingly,” said the official.