Reporter's Diary: Duraimurugan, the real ‘thug’ in Assembly

CHENNAI: There’s a saying that age and maturity often go handin-hand and in general it is believed that seniors will always be accommodative.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, senior most member in the Assembly, seems to be an anomaly. The octogenarian is the frontrunner in delivering political wits and trolling people in his own style.

Despite Duraimurugan being admitted for chest pain in the early days of the recently concluded Assembly session, he returned in his usual vigour. Whenever he had to reply to members, one could always expect the unexpected.

Recently, Congress MLA Vijayadharani spoke about desilting a water canal in Kanniyakumari, and prefaced it with details about the canal — its history, length, purpose and uses — and urged formation of a committee of all elected representatives.

Duraimurugan, in his inimitable style, denied her demands by saying, “Why do you need a committee for a water body that does not even have water flowing in it?” Looking gobsmacked and clueless, Vijayadharani did not raise the issue again.

On another occasion, while replying to Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan, on taking his demands to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Duraimurugan, inspired by the lines of comedian Vadivelu, said, “Varum Aana Varathu.”

Other members of the House completed his statement reiterating Vadivelu’s lines amid loud chuckles.

