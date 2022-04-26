Chennai’s 255 active cases pushes up Covid count to 404 in TN

Chennai: In Tamil Nadu, 72 cases of COVID-19 were reported, which tallies to 34,53,679 cases reported in the State so far.

Active cases have increased to 404, with the highest of 255 in Chennai. With a further surge in the cluster cases at IIT Madras, Chennai recorded 52 cases.

On Tuesday, Chengalpattu had 9 cases, Tiruvallur had 3, Kancheepuram and Coimbatore has 2 cases respectively, while a case each was reported in Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Salem and Vellore.

After 16,670 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the State’s test positivity rate remained at 0.3%. Chennai has the highest positivity rate of 1.5%.

As many as 30 more people were discharged, taking total recoveries to 34,15,250. No new fatalities were reported on Tuesday, as the death toll stood at 38,025.