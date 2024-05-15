Road accident in Andhra Pradesh claims lives of six, injures twenty

AMRAVATI: Six persons were killed in an accident where a private bus hit a dumper truck near Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district. The resulting fire caused the death of the people, a police official said.

The mishap occurred around 1 am on Wednesday when the bus, with around 42 travellers, veered towards the truck to its extreme right and hit it at Pasumarru, police said. "Among them, the lorry driver, the bus driver, and four others died on the spot," the official explained.

Mupparaju Khyati Saishri (8), Uppgundur Kashi (65), Uppugundur Lakshmi (55), and Anji (35), residents of district Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh were identified and reported to be dead. The identities of the other two are yet to be ascertained.

About 20 injured passengers were admitted to Chilakaluripet Local Government Hospital for immediate assistance and were referred to Guntur for further health treatment.

"We got the information through some people about the incident. We alerted ambulances and fire tenders. When we reached the spot, the bus was engulfed in flames," a police official told TV channels.

According to an official, most of the passengers belonged to Chinnaganjam and were returning to Hyderabad after casting their votes in the state. The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 304 A and 337 A, he also added.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and state BJP chief D Purandeswari expressed their condolences over the loss of lives. The Governor further offered his sympathies to the bereaved family members of the deceased and instructed officials to provide better treatment for the injured persons.