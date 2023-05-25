Shahid to lead action thriller helmed by Malayalam director Rosshan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who received a lot of positive response for his streaming series 'Farzi', is set to headline an action thriller film directed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for blockbusters like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Talking about the film, Shahid said: "It's rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can't wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses."