Rupali remembers late actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, says, "Gone to soon"

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has expressed shock at the sudden demise of 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya.

She died in a car accident and the tragic news was shared by producer JD Majethia in his Instagram post. Rupali shared her picture and wrote in her story on Instagram while recalling the late actor, "Gone to soon Vaibhavi".

Vaibhavi has also been part of shows such as 'C.I.D' and 'Adaalat', but the actor rose to fame with her role in 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'.

Actor Deven Bhojani also tweeted, "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as " Jasmine " of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi".