Ajith gifts Rs 12L superbike to fellow rider for organizing Nepal trip

For the caption, he wrote: "As they say, nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the getaways that lead to new beginnings."

"I got associated with Ride Sikkim in 2022. Taking myself out from my monotonous life, I knew deep inside this is what my soul craved for. New environment, super lovely people around. After a long, life seems to have a meaning."

"During the end of the same year, I got super lucky. I would say privileged to get in touch with Mr Ajith Kumar, who is one of the biggest super star of Tamil movie industry. Also an avid biker, who rides Adventure bike with pure class."

Satpathy added: "Later, I organised a complete north-east tour for him and was riding with him on my trustworthy years old Duke 390. Following the ride, he promised of doing one more tour of Nepal and Bhutan with me... Which we completed Recently on the 6th of May."

"Throughout the ride, we created many unforgettable memories, rode incredible miles, witnessed many beautiful sunsets and sunrises."

"This F850gs right here, means so much to me rather than being just a motorcycle. It is gifted to me by him. YES! IT'S A GIFT. from Anna to me, with lots of love. He didn't think twice."

Satpathy said that Ajith just wanted to give him the bike.

"He just wanted me to have this beautiful looking F850GS, capable enough to explore the globe. Words will fall short of the role this person has in my life but yes, we vibe the same tribe."

"He made me feel more like an elder brother who wishes only and only the best for me and expecting nothing in return. You're the best, Anna."