Varun Dhawan shares glimpse from 'Bawaal' dubbing session

Actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of his upcoming film 'Bawaal.' Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a selfie on his stories which he captioned, "Bawaal."

In the picture, the 'ABCD 2' actor could be seen inside the dubbing studio. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023.

Previously the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the decision to push the release of the film is taken.

The film went on floors in April last year in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. 'Bawaal' marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi. Meanwhile, the 'Bhediya' actor will be also seen in the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel'. It is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version.

The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited, while Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel will drop on April 28 on Prime Video. Janhvi, on the other hand, will also be seen in Karan Johar's next sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao.