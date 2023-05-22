Robert De Niro attends Cannes party with girlfriend Tiffany Chen

LONDON: Hollywood star Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen attended the Vanity Fair x Prada party at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on Saturday evening, reported People Magazine. De Niro arrived at Cannes for the premiere of his film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' which received a nine-minute-long standing ovation at the prestigious film festival.

For the party, De Niro donned a classic black suit whereas Chen donned an all-black ensemble consisting of a zip jacket and a black shirt underneath. De Niro and Chen recently welcomed their child, a daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

The Oscar winner shared the happy news with CBS Mornings' Gayle King on May 11, revealing that he and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, reported E News. "She weighed eight pounds, six ounces, when she was born on April 6," King said, while also revealing the first photo of Gia. "How cute is this baby? Robert De Niro and his partner, that's Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl."

Fans and followers across the globe are curious to know when and how this love story blossomed.Neither De Niro nor Chen have ever publicly commented on their relationship prior to announcing Gia's birth, though they have been spotted together multiple times. Following his divorce from his wife Grace Hightower after more than 20 years together in 2018, De Niro was first photographed with Chen in August 2021 when the couple was on a vacation in the South of France.

The actor has six other children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower, as per People Magazine.