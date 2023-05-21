Parasite actor Song Kang-ho to star in official Korean remake of Drishyam
CHENNAI: Drishyam franchise is transcending boundaries as it is set to be adapted for the South Korean audiences with the official Korean remake. The announcement happened on Sunday at India Pavilion at the ongoing edition of Cannes Film Festival. Indian production company, Panorama Studios, and Anthology Studios, founded by former Warner Bros. local Korean production head, Jay Choi, Parasite actor Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon have partnered for the Korean remake.
Pointing out that the film keeps you hooked with its twists and turns, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said, “All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity. This is the beginning of a valuable cultural exchange between both countries.”
Jay Choi is equally upbeat about the collaboration. He said, “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to remake a massively successful film with a touch of originality from Korean cinema. And the remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema, and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original”.
