Ajay-Atul lead 30-strong chorus to render 'Adipurush' anthem

MUMBAI: The first song of the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush -- 'Jai Shri Ram' -- was released on Sunday by the award-winning music composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale, better known as Ajay-Atul, with a live orchestra.

At the launch, the duo mentioned how a magical power was with them while they composed this anthemic number. The launch of the song with a 30-member chorus along with Ajay-Atul was indeed an uplifting experience.

The duo, incidentally, have composed the music or written songs for an impressive array of films and TV serials in Hindi and Marathi, notably 'Tumbbad', 'Zero', 'Super 30', 'Panipat', 'Tanhaji' (helmed by 'Adipurush' director Om Raut) and most recently, Riteish Deshmukh's 'Ved'.

Speaking at length about the journey of the song, Ajay said: "The inspiration of this song is the name of the song itself. This was the first song we composed for the film.