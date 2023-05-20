Venkatesh Daggubati unveils Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look from ‘Saindhav’

Cinema

Venkatesh, who is headlining the high-octane action film from director Sailesh Kolanu, shared Siddiqui’s character poster on the occasion of the Hindi cinema actor’s 49th birthday on Friday
MUMBAI: South star Venkatesh Daggubati has unveiled actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first look from the upcoming movie “Saindhav”.

Venkatesh, who is headlining the high-octane action film from director Sailesh Kolanu, shared Siddiqui’s character poster on the occasion of the Hindi cinema actor’s 49th birthday on Friday.

“Happy Birthday @Nawazuddin_S! Can’t wait for the world to meet the fearsome Vikas Malik,” Venkatesh wrote on his social media handles.

In the poster, Siddiqui is seen posing with a cigar in hand while sitting atop a car’s bonnet.

“Saindhav” is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment banner.

Siddiqui’s upcoming projects also include “Noorani Chehra”, a film about body positivity, ZEE5’s “Haddi”, Kangana Ranaut’s production venture’s “Tiku Weds Sheru”, and supernatural thriller “Adbhut”.

