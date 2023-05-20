Star-studded social media launch for Tovino-starrer 'ARM' teaser

Hrithik launched the Hindi teaser, the one in Telugu was unveiled by Nani, in Tamil by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Arya, in Kannada by Rakshit Shetty and in Malayalam by the superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The teaser has taken the Internet by storm. Tovino flaunts a rugged and rustic avatar and he sports long hair. It starts with a little girl asking her grandmother to tell her a story about a thief. The lady asks her grandchild why she wants to know about that thief while going to bed as that is the time when people pray to God. In the next scene, we see a village in some trouble and the people living in it are waiting for something magical to happen.

Besides Tovino, who plays three characters, the film has Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles.