Thank you for being part of my journey: Gauri’s message for Shah Rukh

Sussanne Khan, a dear friend of Gauri, gave a shout-out to the power couple. She wrote, “Looking Bomb both of you!!! my fav couple ever.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Congratulations!”

Talking about Gauri’s journey in the field of interior design, Shah Rukh said, “This book is for all the people who miss out on the dream of life to be creative. You can start at any age. At 40, she started doing this. She started a small 10 feet by 20 feet shop. She worked it out all on her own and has continued to do it all by herself,” he added.

The ‘Chak De India’ actor also showered praises on her wife during the interaction.

He said, “She is the busiest in our whole house and when I ask her why she works so much, she says it satisfies her. The material end of it all is not important. We all have to have dinner together and on those dinners we discuss, how was your day at work and at the end of the dinner, the discussion is that it was a satisfying day. Because she believes a satisfying day is a happy day. So thank you Gauri for giving this success mantra to the family.”