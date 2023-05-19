Salman Khan shares picture of injured body, says “Tiger Zakhmi Hai”

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is not in the pink of health.

On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram and shared a picture of his injured body. The image shows Salman posing shirtless with his back to the camera. His left shoulder has a large Kinesiology Tape, marking an ‘x’, towards the middle of his back.

In the caption, Salman wrote, “Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (leave aside the world, pick up a 5kg dumbbell).Tiger Zakhmi Hai (tiger is injured). #Tiger3.”