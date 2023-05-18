Official poster of the 54th edition of IFFI unveiled by L Murugan at Cannes

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan on Wednesday unveiled the official poster of the upcoming 54th International Film Festival of India at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023. The concept for the 54th film festival of India’s poster revolves around a central motif of a peacock surrounded by a captivating representation of cinema, art, textiles and scripts of Indian languages. This visually striking composition captures the joy and magic of cinema and invites the audiences to celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of India.

The festival poster features a majestic peacock at the centre, exuding beauty, and elegance. The peacock’s vibrant feathers serve as a canvas showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian cinema, and culture through arts, millets, textiles, and Indian scripts. Stills of several big Indian films like Kantara, RRR, Mom, Tanhaji, Ponniyin Selvan and The Lunch Box could be seen on the poster. The 54th International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 this year.