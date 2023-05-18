Shamir Tandon shares experience working with Sachin Tendulkar

The artist recently shared his experiences collaborating with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and playback singer Sonu Nigam as his song has been trending ever since the celebrated cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 50!

Released in 2017, this unique jugalbandi between Sachin and Sonu Nigam took the internet by storm, thanks to Tandon's brilliant composition.

Shamir Tandon and Varun Likhate, the lyricists behind the trending track have added cricketing terms like 'Straight-drive', 'Cover-drive', 'Off-drive' giving it a rhythmic and dance feel to the listeners and doing justice to the title 'Cricketwali Beat pe'. The highlight of this catchy song is when Sachin mentioned the name of all the cricketers who have contributed to the 6 World Cups. Shamir Tandon said, "God has gifted Sachin not just on the ability of sports or being a great human being but also in the facets of art and culture. This track was most shared on WhatsApp on his 50th birthday and the reason for the song's virality was because of the co-operative nature of the whole team, including Sachin Tendulkar. Every note that Sachin sang was tuned so perfectly that we could categorically refer to Sachin's new career as singing."

The composer further went on to add, "The global Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was so well-prepared during the rehearsals that I did not get the chance to say something like 'yeh line thik nhi lag raha fir se gayiye' (this verse needs to be re-recorded as it's not sounding right). Sachin really didn't require a pitch corrector because he could sing at the appropriate pitch." Through this video conceived and curated by Shamir Tandon, Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam have conveyed their gratitude to the country's greatest cricket stars as he mentions every prominent cricketer who Sachin had played the 6 World Cups with. The audience cheering "Sachin, Sachin" in the video is so surreal and just gives the audience the feeling of a proper stadium. Shamir Tandon was impressed with Tendulkar's singing skills and preparation, which was evident during rehearsals. He stated that "Tendulkar didn't require a pitch corrector because he could sing in the right tone. "Despite being a shy person, he became quite comfortable as I kind of upped the masti (fun) quotient when we were filming the video. We did not require a pitch corrector on his voice because he was singing in the right sur (tone). It was fantastic, and I'm thrilled that the song is still popular now," Shamir Tandon continued.