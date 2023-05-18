NTR Jr's first look from NTR 30 to be unveiled on eve of his birthday

The film is currently underway in Hyderabad and the makers of the film make it a point to share tiny sneak peaks about the film. A year back, the makers had dropped the film's official motion poster which in no time went viral on the internet man of Masses NTR Jr was seen in a deadly avatar, wielding a sickle knife and an axe in the same.

Directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, the film is expected to be a visual extravaganza with an exciting storyline. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of Man of Masses NTR Jr and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva.

NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release pan Indian on April 5, 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.