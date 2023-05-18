Cinema

Hrithik Roshan to unveil teaser of Tovino Thomas's ARM

KOCHI: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will release the teaser of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), the much-awaited pan-India film, on Friday.

The film stars Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. This is going to be Tovino's first pan India film and will be releasing on a grand note.

Hrithik, for the first time, will be unveiling the teaser of a southern film and the team of ARM is excited about it. The teaser will be out on May 19 at 7 p.m.

Tovino Thomas has become popular across the country with 'Minnal Murali', a superhero film.

The actor is grateful to Hrithik for lending his support and agreeing to release the teaser.

Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, ARM spans multiple timelines. Tovino has played three characters in the movie.

