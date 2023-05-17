Paramount Pictures present "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins.

Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

DIRECTED BY - Christopher McQuarrie

WRITTEN BY - Christopher McQuarrie & Erik Jendresen

BASED ON THE TELEVISION SERIES CREATED BY - Bruce Geller

PRODUCED BY - Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY - David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley

STARRING - Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt,Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney