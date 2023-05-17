Paramount Pictures present "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

CHENNAI: In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.
With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins.
Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.
DIRECTED BY - Christopher McQuarrie
WRITTEN BY - Christopher McQuarrie & Erik Jendresen
BASED ON THE TELEVISION SERIES CREATED BY - Bruce Geller
PRODUCED BY - Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie
EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY - David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley
STARRING - Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt,Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney
