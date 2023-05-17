Cinema

Paramount Pictures present "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

Screengrab from the trailer
Screengrab from the trailer
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins.

Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

DIRECTED BY - Christopher McQuarrie

WRITTEN BY - Christopher McQuarrie & Erik Jendresen

BASED ON THE TELEVISION SERIES CREATED BY - Bruce Geller

PRODUCED BY - Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY - David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley

STARRING - Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt,Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tom Cruise
Christopher McQuarrie
Hollywood star Tom Cruise
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Ethan Hunt
Erik Jendresen
David Ellison

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in