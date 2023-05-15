"The show must go on": Singer Papon back to work after hospitalization

He also shared a picture of Daal Khichadi.

On Friday, the singer shared an emotional and precious moment of his life. Papon got emotional after seeing his son Puhor as a night attendant at the hospital.

In the picture, Papon can be seen on the hospital bed and his son sitting next to him.

The note read, "We all fight these small battles alone. I don't personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It's a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well-wishers :)"

He added, "I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already ! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!"

He sang in several other languages, including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. Films including 'Madras Cafe', 'Barfi', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', and others.