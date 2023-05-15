Taylor Swift pauses singing to ask security to lay off fan at a show

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is making new records daily because of her massive fan base all over the globe which enjoys commendable music by the artist.

At no cost Swift will allow disrespect to his fans owing to the fact the same incident was observed at her Philadelphia show recently.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, in a video circulating over the internet which has gained millions of views Taylor can be seen stopping security personnel during her show in Philadelphia as part of 'Eras Tour'.

In the incident, "She's fine," Swift is first seen telling security during the number. Then: "She wasn't doing anything." The singer shouts: "Hey! Stop!". Later again, after the next scheduled use of the word "hey!" in the lyrics, she orders security to "stop," before going back to singing and performing choreography.

