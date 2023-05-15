Ruhee Dosani to make her Cannes red carpet debut this year

MUMBAI: You know her for her energetic personality and dance moves but she’s much more than that. Digital Content Creator Ruhee Dosani is making big moves as she sets to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The 26-year-old internet star has yet again made a remarkable achievement to add to her list by representing India on a global platform. Right from finding comfort in fashion to experimenting with her effortless yet fun styles, Ruhee’s idea of fashion can be described as comfortable androgyny with a flair for drama. And what better platform to do it than the Cannes Film Festival that allows artists from around the world to showcase their culture through fashion and flair on the red carpet.

Ruhee will be one of the few Indian content creators walking the red carpet in the French Riviera where renowned names from the Indian entertainment industry such as Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, among others are to be seen.

Commenting on this milestone, Ruhee Dosani says, “Starting with my ‘we desi’ group, to coming back to my country, I had no idea how my journey as an artist would grow. Taking one Reel at a time, my vision was always to again go global with my craft. This milestone opportunity given by the Cannes Film Festival is an artist’s dream! It feels like my talent is being recognised by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. It is a moment of honour to represent India at International level and I believe that this is my chance to showcase how India has always been progressive with its approach. I will always be grateful to this platform for helping me showcase and support my love for fashion and my country.”

Balancing a 9 to 5 job alongside creating content for her online community of over 2.5 million, Ruhee is a well-versed name in the Indian content creation industry. The content creator has been seen collaborating with some of the top celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers, Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and more.