“Our worlds unite…”: Parineeti, Raghav express gratitude

MUMBAI: Newly engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha who have been receiving love and blessing from everyone on Monday dropped a thank you note on their respective social media.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a picture with a message written on it, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.”

The note continued, “We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor’s comment section flooded with congratulatory messages.

Raghav also shared the same note on his Insta.

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the engagement ceremony in Delhi on May 13.

The couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house after the ceremony. The newly engaged duo were all smiles for the camera. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets for the paps stationed outside the venue.

For the special day, Parineeti wore a full-sleeve suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Manish Malhotra gave the details of her dress as “rose-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.