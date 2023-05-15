Chirs Hemsworth unveils 'Extraction 2' new posters, trailer to be out

Well! It's quite clear from their caption, that the upcoming sequel will feature a 21-minute single take-action shot.

In the posters, the 'Thor' actor could be seen in a complete action avatar. Soon after the makers unveiled the posters, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Too excited for this," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Can't wait for this."

Makers of the film will be unveiling the official trailer on May 16. Helmed by Sam Hargrave, the film will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix on June 16, 2023.

Released in 2020, 'Extraction' was a big hit. It featured black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) travelling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord.

At the end of the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) took a bullet to the neck while protecting the child. The climax made fans wonder if Tyler Rake survived.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was also a part of the first instalment of the film. Upon its release, the film was viewed on Netflix by an estimated 90 million households.

Chris Hemsworth will reteam with director Sam Hargrave for 'Extraction 2' which is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo via their AGBO banner, from a script by 'Avengers: Endgame' filmmaker Joe Russo, who also penned the first instalment of the film.