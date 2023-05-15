Amitabh thanks stranger for dropping him to shoot location on time

In the photograph, the cinema icon can be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike, wearing a casual bottom paired with a corduroy jacket, white shoes and sunglasses. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post with a heart and heart-eye emoji. Rohit Bose Roy wrote: “You are the coolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you.”

“Had always heard Mr Bachchan has always been the most punctual. Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you. I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this,” said actor Sayani Gupta.

While most of his colleagues and fans praised Bachchan's decision to opt for a bike ride to reach on time, some pointed out that the film star and the biker are not wearing helmets.

''Where is the helmet sir,” a user commented. Another user wrote, ''Sir, it is mandatory to wear a helmet. Just a cap won't do.'' Bachchan is currently shooting for ''Section 84'', directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie ''Project K'', co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.