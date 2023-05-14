Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate first birthday of their baby boy

He then posted several snaps of him bonding with his son, including a shot of him shaving with RZA in his arms and even a video where the proud father holds his son up and dances him around, reported People.

His final slide of the post showed a video of Wu Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard at an award show saying that "Wu Tang Clan is for the children." He echoed the sentiment in his caption for the post on Instagram, writing: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."

The name of the firstborn was revealed almost a year after the "Diamonds" singer and Rocky welcomed their baby together and just a few months after Rihanna surprised the world with a second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show.

Speaking to new motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with the infant, quoted People.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said.

"You literally try to remember it - and there are photos of my life before - but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because.... Because it doesn't matter."