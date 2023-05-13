Parineeti-Raghav engagement: Few captures of duo fueling dating rumours

MUMBAI: As per the sources, actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged on May 13.
Here take a look at a few of the pictures of the two that raised questions about their relationship and marriage.
Dating rumours
Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress choose to wear a casual black top paired with the pants of same colour, and Raghav wore a beige shirt.
Spotted at airport
Recently, Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were spotted at Mumbai airport. In the picture, Parineeti was seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and large spectacles. Raghav wore a khaki shirt and blue pants.
Match time
Parineeti and Raghav were seen watching the Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Both looked stunning in black outfits.
Recent outing at the airport
Parineeti and Raghav were sighted at the Delhi airport recently. She looked stunning in a red kurta-pyjama ensemble. Raghav opted for a black shirt teamed up with light-coloured trousers.
Dinner date
Raghav and Parineeti clicked together recently while enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai. Parineeti wore a casual black dress with a black jacket, and Raghav wore black trousers and a grey shirt.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android