Cinema

Parineeti-Raghav engagement: Few captures of duo fueling dating rumours

According to reports, star Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are planning to marry on May 13. Take a glance at some of the photos of the two that sparked speculation about their love story and engagement.
Few captures of star Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha
Few captures of star Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav ChadhaInstagram
ANI

MUMBAI: As per the sources, actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged on May 13.

Here take a look at a few of the pictures of the two that raised questions about their relationship and marriage.

Dating rumours

Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress choose to wear a casual black top paired with the pants of same colour, and Raghav wore a beige shirt.

Spotted at airport

Recently, Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were spotted at Mumbai airport. In the picture, Parineeti was seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and large spectacles. Raghav wore a khaki shirt and blue pants.

Match time

Parineeti and Raghav were seen watching the Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Both looked stunning in black outfits. 

Recent outing at the airport

Parineeti and Raghav were sighted at the Delhi airport recently. She looked stunning in a red kurta-pyjama ensemble. Raghav opted for a black shirt teamed up with light-coloured trousers.

Dinner date

Raghav and Parineeti clicked together recently while enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai. Parineeti wore a casual black dress with a black jacket, and Raghav wore black trousers and a grey shirt. 

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra
Actor Parineeti Chopra
IPL 2023
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra engagement
Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in