This is what Ranbir has to say on ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ success

Shraddha also expressed her happiness.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming love and support from audiences across the world. It’s an amazing feeling to see ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ being enjoyed by fans as much as we enjoyed making this rom-com. We had a lot of fun bringing it to life, happy that our film has a platform to reach audiences across 190 countries,” she said.

Helmed by Luv Rajan, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in the lead roles. The film Rs 200 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

The film marked the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha.

In the upcoming months, Ranbir will be seen in an exciting avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, and Shraddha will be seen in ‘Stree 2’.