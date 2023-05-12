Robert De Niro reveals name & photo of his seventh child on TV

She was born on April 6.

Relaying the news, co-host Gayle King, who just interviewed the dad of seven last week, said that he and his partner "are over the moon" about the newest member of the family. To the CBS News journalist, the actor also confirmed that the baby was planned.

Robert first revealed that he just welcomed a seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.

"I know you have six kids...," reporter Brittnee Blair said, to which Robert replied, "Seven, actually. I just had a baby."

On Wednesday, May 10, Tiffany was seen for the first time with her newborn daughter. The martial arts trainer was photographed cradling the baby during a walk in New York City with a male friend.

Robert also shares adoptive daughter Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.