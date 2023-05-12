BTS to release book 'Beyond The Story' in July

NEW YORK: South Korean pop sensation BTS will release a book on the history of the band on July 9, its US publisher, Flatiron Books has announced.

The book, "Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," will first release in South Korea and then the United States. The release of the book coincides with the date BTS's fanbase ARMY was founded.

It is written by journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group, and it will be published in South Korea by the band's label Big Hit Music.

According to the New York Times, the US edition will be 544 pages and contain exclusive photographs, and will have a first printing of one million copies. The English translation is done by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung. BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has released nine albums and six EPs. They have emerged as a global sensation with songs like ''Dynamite'', ''Butter'', ''Life Goes On'' and ''Permission to Dance''.

The band is on a hiatus as two of its members -- Jin and J-Hope -- have enlisted in South Korea's military as required by law. The other members will soon follow.