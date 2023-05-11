AR Rahman; Sting
AR Rahman; Sting
Cinema

I’ve been there: AR Rahman relates to Sting’s video

In the throwback clip, Sting was seen being a witness to his own iconic number Every Breath You Take, sung by Puerto Rican-born guitarist, who seemed unimpressed.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman said he has “been there” as he shared an old video on Wednesday of musician Sting. Apparently, Sting was seen getting uncomfortable while listening to Jose Feliciano’s version of Every Breath You Take while attending the Polar Music Prize in 2017.

In the throwback clip, Sting was seen being a witness to his own iconic number Every Breath You Take, sung by Puerto Rican-born guitarist, who seemed unimpressed.

Captioning the video, Rahman tweeted, “I’ve been there.”

For the unversed, Rahman too was vocal about the unimpressive remakes of his songs such as Urvashi Urvashi and Masakali 2.0.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Musician
AR Rahman
Sting
Jose Feliciano
Polar Music Prize

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in