I’ve been there: AR Rahman relates to Sting’s video
CHENNAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman said he has “been there” as he shared an old video on Wednesday of musician Sting. Apparently, Sting was seen getting uncomfortable while listening to Jose Feliciano’s version of Every Breath You Take while attending the Polar Music Prize in 2017.
In the throwback clip, Sting was seen being a witness to his own iconic number Every Breath You Take, sung by Puerto Rican-born guitarist, who seemed unimpressed.
Captioning the video, Rahman tweeted, “I’ve been there.”
For the unversed, Rahman too was vocal about the unimpressive remakes of his songs such as Urvashi Urvashi and Masakali 2.0.
