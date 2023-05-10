Shraddha Kapoor flaunts fresh summery haircut, fans wonder

The pictures, featured her wearing a pink t-shirt that she paired with a pull-on style denim pants and white sneakers. In the first picture, the actor took a no-makeup selfie and poses towards the camera. She is taking support of the wooden bed with her back.

A lot of colourful pillows can be seen in the background. In the following picture, she poses with a cute smile with closed eyes, carrying a cup in one hand.

This new cute avatar of Shraddha left her fans wondering if it's the new look for her next film. No matter if the guess is right or not, the cute looks of Shraddha are always well received on the internet as the audience love to see the pretty side of the actor.