Sara pens gratitude note on Kedarnath visit, fans miss Sushant Singh

In the pictures, Sara could be seen posing in front of the temple, enjoying tea, and sitting on a snowcapped land. Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Jai Shambhu..har har Mahadev," a fan commented.

A fan wrote, "Miss you SSR." "Really Miss sushant sing raiput," a user wrote. A user commented, "Lovely fam miss you SHUSHANT."

Sara marked her Bollywood debut with the film 'Kedarnath' in 2018 opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film received positive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next rom-com film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' opposite Vicky Kaushal.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2. Apart from that, she also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and a thriller 'Murder Mubarak' in her kitty.