Ayushmann Khurrana all set to perform at IIFA 2023 in Yas island

The action hero of Bollywood - Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to dazzle at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with his performance for the prestigious IIFA Awards this year! Fans can’t wait to see Ayushmann take the stage at the IIFA awards night.

The IIFA awards and weekend will be returning to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26th and 27th, 2023 for its 23rd edition. IIFA is the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.

Enjoy a weekend full of glamour and fashion, see the stars hit the green carpet, and celebrate and welcome the Indian film fraternity, as the IIFA Awards lights up Etihad Arena this month!

