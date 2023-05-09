Cuteness Alert! Shriya Saran drops cute pictures with daughter Radha

She explained how she gets a perfect picture with her daughter.

Sharing the pictures with her daughter, she wrote, "She says, Mama no shooting please ... book mama. Let's read and sleep. I tell her, Radha come for a picture, she says .... Okie mama. Then she tells me I love you. My heart goes. With Radha, with love."

In the first picture, Shriya can be seen holding Radha in her arms while the mother-daughter duo poses for the camera.

Radha twins with her mother in a white outfit with her face back towards the lens.

In the next image, the 'Drishyam 2' actor gave a look at her full outfit. She looked stunning in a black bralette top and matching pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit. Shriya opted for puffed white sleeves.

Shriya and Andrei Koscheev got married in 2018 and welcomed their firstborn baby girl in 2020. She also keeps sharing adorable sneak peeks from her time with Radha on social media.

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran will be seen in 'Music School', which is Telugu-Hindi musical drama that stars Sharman Joshi in the lead role with Shriya. The film has been directed by Papa Rao Biyyala and the music has been given by the legendary Ilayaraaja.

In the musical drama, Shriya Saran is essaying the role of music teacher while Sharman Joshi is the dance teacher.

The trailer showed the pair working with young performers like Gracy Goswami and Ozu Barua, among others, to stage a musical performance based on 'The Sound of Music'. The trailer takes viewers on a musical trip while illustrating the hardships of a music and theatre teacher to support performing arts for kids amidst intense academic pressure from parents, teachers, and society.