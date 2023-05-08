Vidya Balan's 'Neeyat' to release in theatres on July 7

'Neeyat'' also features Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

The film, produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-produced by Prime Video, narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire's party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

Menon has co-written the script with Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani. Kausar Munir has penned the dialogues.

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan's return to theatres after her successful stint on digital with ''Sherni'', ''Jalsa'' and ''Shakuntala Devi''.