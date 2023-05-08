Sonam greets UK crowd with 'Namaste' during Coronation Concert

LONDON: Sonam Kapoor took centre stage at the Coronation Concert as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. Sonam's piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries.

Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song 'Higher Love' accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

She began her speech with 'Namaste'. She was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. The 'Khoobsurat' actor emphasized the diversity of the Commonwealth during her spoken word performance. She also elucidated upon the oneness that binds the diversity of the nation.

Sonam's video was shared by her mother Sunita Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, "So proud! Such an honour!" Sonam also replied back to her post saying 'love you' with heart emojis.