Shubman Gill lends his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar

MUMBAI: Cricketer Shubhman Gill is now all set to woo the audience with his voice. Yes, you read it right.

The Indian batter will lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures’ animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Sharing the update, Shubhman took to Instagram and wrote, “Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! Thrilled to give my voice to the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action.”

The news has left his fans excited.

“Leaving the mark in every field,” a social media user commented.

“Wohooo super excited,” another one wrote.

Excited about it, Shubhman further said, “I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie.”

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, added, “June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he’s not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics.”