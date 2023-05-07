Pankaj Tripathi starts filming for 'Main Atal Hoon'

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Sunday said he has begun shooting for “Main Atal Hoon”, based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as “Natarang” and “Balgandharva”, is directing the upcoming film from a script by Utkarsh Naithani.

Tripathi, known for films “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, and series “Mirzapur”, shared the work update with fans and followers on Instagram.

“Got an opportunity to realise a great personality like Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I will definitely give justice to this great personality.

“Filming begins for #MainATALHoon. In cinemas December 2023,” the popular actor captioned a series of pictures from the ‘muhurat’ ceremony of the film.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, “Main Atal Hoon” will hit theatres in December. Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma serve as co-producers on the movie.