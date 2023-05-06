Cinema

Anupam Kher, Mrunal all praise Kangana's dreamy, floral saree look

Kangana is seen posing in the middle of colourful flowers. She looked dreamy in her traditional look as she paired it with a dewy-blushed look
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana RanautInstagram
IANS

MUMBAI: "Every inch of you is perfect", is a line from singer Meghan Trainor's song 'All About The Bass', which fits well for actress Kangana Ranaut's latest pictures on social media as she looks every inch like a dream in a beautiful blush pink saree.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she's donning her iconic signature hair curls and a pink saree. Bollywood personalities Anupam Kher and Mrunal Thakur showered her with compliments

In the pictures, Kangana is seen posing in the middle of colourful flowers. She looked dreamy in her traditional look as she paired it with a dewy-blushed look.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote in the caption, "Ready for an important interview."

Reacting to the post, Anupam Kher wrote in the comments, "Superb you are looking".

"Curls," pointed out Mrunal with loved-up emojis. Raashii Khanna mentioned, "Beautiful!". Several fans also flooded the comment section with red heart emojis.

On the work front, Kangana has Tejas in the pipeline, where she will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot. She is also producing the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Padmashri actress will be seen in 'Emergency' and 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Instagram
Emergency
Chandramukhi 2
Tiku Weds Sheru
Avneet Kaur
Meghan Trainor
Air Force saga Tejas
Actress Raashii Khanna
Actress Mrunal Thakur
Actor Anupam Kher
Indian Air force pilot
Actor Kangana Ranaut
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Kangana Ranaut saree look
Padmashri actress

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in