SK21 begins: Kamal claps 1st shot at pooja ceremony

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited film tentatively titled 'SK21' released a glimpse video of the pooja ceremony for the film.
Raaj Kamal Films International took its official Twitter handle and announced that the film's production has begun. "#SK21 The Journey begins #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan #SK21 #RKFIProductionNo_51," read the caption.
The glimpse shows all the stars, including Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, GV Prakash, and director Rajkumar Periyasamy arriving and lighting up a lamp. Kamal Haasan clicks the clapboard, and the director calls for action.
Recently, the makers announced national award-winning music director GV Prakash as the music composer of the film, making it Sivakarthikeyan’s first collaboration with GV.
Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions, 'SK21' will be helmed by director Rajkumar Periyasamy of Rangoon-fame. Sai Pallavi is the female lead of the film.
The shooting will go on floors once Sivakarthikeyan is back in Chennai.
Meanwhile, the actor, who is on a social media break, has 'Maaveeran' with Madonne Ashwin and 'Ayalaan' with R Ravi Kumar in the pipeline, while GV Prakash has multiple projects as actor and composer on hand.
