When Ranveer Singh met fellow “gooner” Idris Elba

"Nice to meet my Fellow Gooner,” Ranveer wrote.

A day ago, Ranveer attended The North London derby between Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates.

Attending the sell-out clash in London as an ambassador for the English Premier League in India, Ranveer cheered the players on, demonstrating his love for the beautiful game.

Taking to the Instagram story, the actor dropped an image of himself at the Emirates stadium. He wrote, “The Glorious Emirates Stadium! Home of the Gunners!@plforindia @premierleauge #ARSCHE.”

Ranveer also shared a picture with British-Somali long-distance runner, Mohamed Farah, captioning his post as, “Best times with @hussein_mofarah.”

Previously, on his partnership with the Premier League, the actor said, “I am honoured to take on an ambassador role with the Premier League. I look forward to sharing my passion for football and hope to help develop and grow the fan base of the sport in India.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in ‘Cirkus’, which failed to impress the audience. He will be seen next in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Alia Bhatt.The film will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Alia since the smash-hit ‘Gully Boy’. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra will also play pivotal roles in the film.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28, this year.