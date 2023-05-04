Jamie Foxx breaks silence after suffering medical emergency

Jamie's post garnered loads of likes and comments.

Jeremy Renner commented, " Sending you strength and love."

Actor Courteney Cox dropped a string of prayer emojis in the comment section.

"You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it," actor Ansel Elgort wrote.

Jamie also gave a shout out to friend Nick Cannon for filling in on the Fox show Beat Shazam, writing on his Instagram Story, "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."

The update about his ill health was shared by his daughter Corinne Foxx.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

The family asked for privacy and the statement was signed off with these words, "The family asks for privacy during this time."The daughter did not specify what happened medically. The exact nature of Foxx's medical scare has not been disclosed.

As per The New York Post, Jamie is still hospitalized in Georgia.

Jamie was photographed filming "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz, 50, just one day before he was rushed to the hospital. While he has been bedridden, production continued with his body double after a short pause.

His upcoming projects also include Cloned Tyrone (which he is also producing), God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier and Groove Tails. He is also producing a project titled Geechee and will give a voiceover in the film Strays.