Cinema

It's official! Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer on August 10

Jailer is Rajinikanth's 169th film and has Anirudh Ravichander composing the tunes. 'Jailer' also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in various roles
Superstar Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Sun Pictures, the makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer, announced a few minutes ago that the film will hit the screens on August 10, cashing in on the Independence Day weekend.

Earlier, it was widely reported that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will release on August 11. Now, it seems that the film has been preponed by a day. The announcement took the internet by storm within minutes.

Jailer is Rajinikanth's 169th film and has Anirudh Ravichander composing the tunes. 'Jailer' also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in various roles.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamannaah Bhatia
Rajinikanth
Sun Pictures
Superstar Rajinikanth
Jailer
Jailer movie
Jailer FDFS
Jailer movie review
Jailer review
Jailer FDFS review
Rajinikanth's Jailer
Jailer movie ticket
Jailer FDFS movie review
Jailer jailer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in