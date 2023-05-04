It's official! Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer on August 10

CHENNAI: Sun Pictures, the makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer, announced a few minutes ago that the film will hit the screens on August 10, cashing in on the Independence Day weekend.
Earlier, it was widely reported that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will release on August 11. Now, it seems that the film has been preponed by a day. The announcement took the internet by storm within minutes.
Jailer is Rajinikanth's 169th film and has Anirudh Ravichander composing the tunes. 'Jailer' also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in various roles.
