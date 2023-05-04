Comedian Munawar is back with new romantic track ‘Noor’

As soon as the song was out, the comedian’s fans dropped fire and heart emojis.

Sharing about the song, Munawar said, “The song delicately shows us the beauty of one-sided love and how it can make someone feel so many emotions at the same time. A fusion of pop and romance, ‘Noor’ is my favourite number from the album.”

He added, “Lyrics of ‘Noor’ are really fresh and I’m hopeful the audiences will really enjoy it. It’s simple and beautiful poetry which instantly connects with the heart. This song is for everyone who wants to dedicate something special to their loved one.”

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday when the teaser of ‘Noor’ was dropped and received an impressive initial response.

Written by Munawar, produced by Riz Shain and composed by Munawar and Charan, ‘Noor’ is out on Munawar’s official YouTube page.

The song is mixed by Abhijay Sharma and mastered by Pixl.