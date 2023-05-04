Brother Matthew? Woody Harrelson has new evidence backing his claim

LOS ANGELES: 'True Detective' star Woody Harrelson has shared a new piece of "evidence" to support his theory that Matthew McConaughey is actually his real-life brother.

The 'True Detective' co-stars are currently debating whether to have a DNA test to find out if they are related after Matthew revealed his mother "knew" Woody's father when she was separated from her husband, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In an attempt to back up his claims, Woody has now said Matthew's dad refused to go to the hospital when he was born.

The 'Cheers' star was asked by actor Justin Theroux if Matthew was genuinely his brother. "Well, I don't know because we haven't done the testing, but I can say that there's a lot of almost insane 'coincidences'," Woody said, as quoted by Mirror.co.uk. He added: "His mom had a relationship with my dad right around the time he was conceived."

Speaking on the 'Esquire' podcast 'Explain This', he added: "That seems like a big coincidence and his dad did say, she was going to the hospital to give birth, he goes, 'That ain't my son,' and he didn't go to the hospital with her."

The latest revelation comes after Matthew admitted his kids already refer to Woody as "Uncle."

The 'Interstellar' star said: "My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are of him."

Appearing on Kelly Ripa's 'Let's Talk Off Camera' podcast, Matthew said: "In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families. And my mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew'. It was a loaded K-N-E-W."

The actor said that his mother's remarks made him investigate his family history. He said: "We went on to unpack what this 'knew' meant and did some maths and found out that his dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce."